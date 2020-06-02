All apartments in Boston
24 Elmira St.

24 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 Elmira Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Elmira St. have any available units?
24 Elmira St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 24 Elmira St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Elmira St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Elmira St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Elmira St. is pet friendly.
Does 24 Elmira St. offer parking?
No, 24 Elmira St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Elmira St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Elmira St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Elmira St. have a pool?
No, 24 Elmira St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Elmira St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Elmira St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Elmira St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Elmira St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Elmira St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Elmira St. does not have units with air conditioning.
