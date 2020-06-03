All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

Location

23 Beaufort Road, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 41  Centre St @ Robinwood Ave (0.09 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Green Street (0.59 mi)Bus: 39  S Huntington Ave @ Moraine St (0.26 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Beaufort have any available units?
23 Beaufort doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 23 Beaufort currently offering any rent specials?
23 Beaufort isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Beaufort pet-friendly?
No, 23 Beaufort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Beaufort offer parking?
No, 23 Beaufort does not offer parking.
Does 23 Beaufort have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Beaufort does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Beaufort have a pool?
No, 23 Beaufort does not have a pool.
Does 23 Beaufort have accessible units?
No, 23 Beaufort does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Beaufort have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Beaufort does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Beaufort have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Beaufort does not have units with air conditioning.
