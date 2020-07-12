/
jamaica hills pond
178 Apartments for rent in Jamaica Hills - Pond, Boston, MA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,290
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 S Huntington Ave 7
321 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Charming and Convenient JP One Bedroom - Property Id: 311071 Welcome home to this gorgeous and quiet one bedroom in Jamaica Plain! Located conveniently on South Huntington Ave.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
90 bynner
90 Bynner Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
784 sqft
VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
S Huntington Ave 401
401 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed + den near Longwood ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 300265 Spacious and sunlit 1 bedroom with extra den/office space in Jamaica Plain steps to Green Line T (E line), 39 bus to Longwood, and just 1 mile from Longwood Medical.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
24 Beaufort Rd
24 Beaufort Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1446 sqft
Rent: $120.00 per day Utilities: included Rental includes heat, hot water and snow removal. Minimum 3 month lease required. First month and security deposit (one months rent) at lease signing required. Non refundable cleaning fee of $ 400.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
161 South Huntington
161 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,075
1302 sqft
The apartments are infused with light and air. With ceiling heights of over nine feet and windows six feet high, you'll always have room to breathe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3389 Washington St., Unit 401
3389 Washington St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1204 sqft
Just listed and available September 1st! NO REALTOR FEE! Walk through the unit virtually! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
811 centre
811 Centre Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
9999 sqft
This Big 4 Bedroom apt in a very well located area of Jamaica Plain, is ready to be moved in! With bus routes 39 and 41 it makes it very easy to commute and Forest Hills is a 15 minute walk away.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
104 Perkins St.
104 Perkins Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Renovated Large 2000+ Sq Ft single family home, S/S appliances, in-unit W/D, garage, yard This classic Colonial home retains many of its original circa 1905 period details with modern renovation.
Results within 1 mile of Jamaica Hills - Pond
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,285
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
12 Units Available
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,564
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
55 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
56 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,401
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
60 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
2 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
40 Hyde Park Ave
40 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury Apt in JP w/garage pkg inc~ across from T! - Property Id: 318941 New Boutique 6 unit elevator building. Commuter dream, the Forest Hills is across the street. 1 Garage space included on the 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Hyde Park Ave 5
38 Hyde Park Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
930 sqft
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Forest Hills - Garage, Private Roof Deck! - Property Id: 311121 Experience high-luxury amenities in Jamaica Plain in a boutique building.
