Boston, MA
2 Champney Pl.
Location

2 Champney Place, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Beacon Hill. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Champney Pl. have any available units?
2 Champney Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 2 Champney Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Champney Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Champney Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Champney Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Champney Pl. offer parking?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have a pool?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
