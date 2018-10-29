Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 2 Champney Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2 Champney Pl.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Champney Pl.
2 Champney Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2 Champney Place, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Beacon Hill. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Champney Pl. have any available units?
2 Champney Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 2 Champney Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Champney Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Champney Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Champney Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Champney Pl. offer parking?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have a pool?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Champney Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Champney Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College