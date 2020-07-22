/
beacon hill
Last updated July 22 2020
357 Apartments for rent in Beacon Hill, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
85 Myrtle Street
85 Myrtle Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
397 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on a historic street in Beacon Hill, this 9-unit brownstone is full of charm. Steps from the State House, Boston Public Garden and multiple forms of public transit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Charles St Apt 21
90 Charles Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,025
350 sqft
21 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE and one month FREE rent! Brownstone located on Historic Charles Street among all the quaint boutiques and cafes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Joy St. 101
61 Joy Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
600 sqft
JULY ** BEACON HILL 1 BR ** MOD KITCHEN & BATH ** - Property Id: 268548 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JULY).
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
86 Charles St S 4
86 Charles St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,925
Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 September-No Fee Studio on Historic Beacon Hill St - Property Id: 318962 Sun-filled studio on a historic Beacon Hill Street. This well-maintained studio is available for an absolute steal. Professionally managed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Anderson St Apt 2
13 Anderson Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,897
Available 09/01/20 2nd flr-thru, renovated, wood flr, H+HW incl, many windows, bright and sunny, 3 exterior exposures, linen white walls and white ceilings and trim, white appliances, cabinetry and fixtures, 2 dr refrig/freezer, dishwasher,
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Cedar Lane Way Apt 1
16 Cedar Lane Way, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
700 sqft
Cute, hidden, 2 bedroom duplex apartment available on Cedar Lane Way in Boston's historic Beacon Hill neighborhood. Located near the intersection of Mt.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Myrtle St
61 Myrtle Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 Bedroom in the Heart of the Hill This large home offers, 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 living rooms, eat in kitchen and plenty of natural sunlight.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Temple St Apt 1
11 Temple St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
700 sqft
Pristine 1 Bedroom In BEACON HILL! Beautiful one bed on Beacon Hill! Hardwood floors throughout, NEW stainless steel appliances, white granite countertops, an elegant/newly renovated bathroom, and laundry in unit! ***Owner Is Paying Full Broker
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
147 Charles St Unit 1
147 Charles St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
Available 09/01/20 [UNIT] Spacious one bed unit in the heart of Charles/MGH/Beacon Hill area in Boston. Less than 2 minutes walk to Charles/MGH red line train station. Unit features a a kitchen, wall-to-wall carpeting throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
79 Phillips St Apt 3
79 Phillips Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,996
1200 sqft
3 Available 09/01/20 Rare floor through 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor of a professionally managed building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Grove St Apt 2
9 Grove Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,897
2 Available 09/01/20 Renovated entire 2nd floor of a pretty Beacon Hill townhouse. Unit has hardwood floors, large kitchen area with dishwasher and disposal and 3 equal sized bedrooms and closets. Shared laundry in the building.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Mount Vernon St Apt 1
34 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
This spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath is an amazing Gem. It boasts a floor through layout with a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and two full baths.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Pinckney St
31 Pinckney Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Newly renovated and perfectly situated in Beacon Hill. This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath features top of the line appliances, central A/C and In Unit washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
70 Pinckney Street
70 Pinckney Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
High ceiling, tall windows, lot of light, quiet one-way street, great neighborhood! Laundry in the basement. 5-10 minutes’ walk distance to Charles/MGH T stop, Charles River, Boston Common, Whole Food, CVS, MGH etc.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Primus Avenue
7 Primus Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,425
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/SVjqO0M0Oi2b0MYcWqUpmg Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Revere
41 Revere Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
550 sqft
Located on the second floor of a classic Beacon Hill brick building, this rear-facing one bed offers the utmost in convenience, with easy access to MGH, the Red Line, Boston Common / Public Garden and so much more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Garden St
18 Garden Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
665 sqft
Available NOW! Flexible for 8/1 - 9/1 move in. Beautifully finished luxury garden level 1 bedroom condo in prime Beacon Hill location. Gracious ceiling height and private outdoor space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Anderson St.
30 Anderson Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
665 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Chestnut St.
75 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
510 sqft
Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on 2nd floor of condo building centrally located in Beacon Hill. Steps to Charles Street with fabulous shopping and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
59 Myrtle
59 Myrtle Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
Available now. Washer dryer in unit. Includes heat and hot water. Great 3 bed with Berber carpeting, eat in kitchen, very large living room with brick wall adding lots of character, and great sun.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Beacon Street
21 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
494 sqft
1 Beacon Street Apt ##4B, Boston, MA 02108 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
73 Revere St
73 Revere Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
495 sqft
IDEAL LOCATION in the heart of Beacon Hill! SUNNY AND BRIGHT! NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN! NEW IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER! AMAZING VIEWS FROM THE COMMON ROOF DECK! This one bedroom in a classic brownstone has fantastic features -- high ceilings, stylish dark
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Bowdoin St.
130 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Beacon Hill 1 Bedroom Featuring a Sizable Living Room, Large Bedroom, Fully Applianced Kitchen, Air Conditioning and Great Closet Space Throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Bowdoin St.
10 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1096 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy - Luxury Rental at BOWDOIN PLACE on Beacon Hill, perfectly nestled on the West End and Government Center line.
