18 Sunset St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

All hard-wood/luxurious 3 bed 1 bath condo located directly off of Huntington Avenue with access to Northeastern, Wentworth, MassArt, MCPH or Beth Israel, Brigham & Womens & Harvard Medical. Amenities: - Great location, directly off of Huntington Avenue with access to multiple schools and hospitals - A minutes walk to the Green Line - T . . . Brigham Circle / Longwood Medical - Near Stop&Shop and restaurants like JP Licks, Mission Hill Tavern, Penguin Pizza, and TGIF's Interior Features: - ***Heat and hot water included in rent*** - New Stainless Steel Gas Oven Range - Exposed brick - Hardwood Floors throughout - Custom Cabinets - Washer / Dryer in Unit - Basement Storage for available use - TV Cable/Ready Exterior Features: - 8 Units in complex (6/8 owner occupied) - Need respectful tenants! - Unit Level 3 Walk up