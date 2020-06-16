18 Sunset St.

Amenities
All hard-wood/luxurious 3 bed 1 bath condo located directly off of Huntington Avenue with access to Northeastern, Wentworth, MassArt, MCPH or Beth Israel, Brigham & Womens & Harvard Medical. Amenities: - Great location, directly off of Huntington Avenue with access to multiple schools and hospitals - A minutes walk to the Green Line - T . . . Brigham Circle / Longwood Medical - Near Stop&Shop and restaurants like JP Licks, Mission Hill Tavern, Penguin Pizza, and TGIF's Interior Features: - ***Heat and hot water included in rent*** - New Stainless Steel Gas Oven Range - Exposed brick - Hardwood Floors throughout - Custom Cabinets - Washer / Dryer in Unit - Basement Storage for available use - TV Cable/Ready Exterior Features: - 8 Units in complex (6/8 owner occupied) - Need respectful tenants! - Unit Level 3 Walk up