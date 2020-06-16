All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

18 Sunset St.

18 Sunset Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Sunset Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
All hard-wood/luxurious 3 bed 1 bath condo located directly off of Huntington Avenue with access to Northeastern, Wentworth, MassArt, MCPH or Beth Israel, Brigham &amp; Womens &amp; Harvard Medical. Amenities: - Great location, directly off of Huntington Avenue with access to multiple schools and hospitals - A minutes walk to the Green Line - T . . . Brigham Circle / Longwood Medical - Near Stop&amp;Shop and restaurants like JP Licks, Mission Hill Tavern, Penguin Pizza, and TGIF's Interior Features: - ***Heat and hot water included in rent*** - New Stainless Steel Gas Oven Range - Exposed brick - Hardwood Floors throughout - Custom Cabinets - Washer / Dryer in Unit - Basement Storage for available use - TV Cable/Ready Exterior Features: - 8 Units in complex (6/8 owner occupied) - Need respectful tenants! - Unit Level 3 Walk up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Sunset St. have any available units?
18 Sunset St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Sunset St. have?
Some of 18 Sunset St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Sunset St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Sunset St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Sunset St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Sunset St. is pet friendly.
Does 18 Sunset St. offer parking?
No, 18 Sunset St. does not offer parking.
Does 18 Sunset St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Sunset St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Sunset St. have a pool?
No, 18 Sunset St. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Sunset St. have accessible units?
No, 18 Sunset St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Sunset St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Sunset St. does not have units with dishwashers.
