Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1632 Commonwealth Ave.

1632 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1632 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1632 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
