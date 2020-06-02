1518 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities
This is an elevated first floor unit with decorative fireplaces in two bedrooms, modern eat-in kitchen and modern bath, and beautiful hardwood floors. New efficient washer/dryer units were installed one year ago in the large storage closet off the living room. Tandem parking spot that can fit two cars is available directly behind the unit- literally steps behind your back door. Super convenient location on the corner of Comm Ave and Summit, steps to the MBTA B line, ~10 minutes to the C line in Washington Square, around the corner from Whole Foods as well as tons of other shopping and dining options. This unit is a great value and will not last!