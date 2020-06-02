All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
1518 Commonwealth Ave.
1518 Commonwealth Ave.

1518 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1518 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

This is an elevated first floor unit with decorative fireplaces in two bedrooms, modern eat-in kitchen and modern bath, and beautiful hardwood floors. New efficient washer/dryer units were installed one year ago in the large storage closet off the living room. Tandem parking spot that can fit two cars is available directly behind the unit- literally steps behind your back door. Super convenient location on the corner of Comm Ave and Summit, steps to the MBTA B line, ~10 minutes to the C line in Washington Square, around the corner from Whole Foods as well as tons of other shopping and dining options. This unit is a great value and will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1518 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1518 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Commonwealth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Commonwealth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1518 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1518 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
