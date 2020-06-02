1518 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

This is an elevated first floor unit with decorative fireplaces in two bedrooms, modern eat-in kitchen and modern bath, and beautiful hardwood floors. New efficient washer/dryer units were installed one year ago in the large storage closet off the living room. Tandem parking spot that can fit two cars is available directly behind the unit- literally steps behind your back door. Super convenient location on the corner of Comm Ave and Summit, steps to the MBTA B line, ~10 minutes to the C line in Washington Square, around the corner from Whole Foods as well as tons of other shopping and dining options. This unit is a great value and will not last!