Rent this spacious commercial 2,200 Sq. Ft. building and 7,500 Sq. Ft. lot located in the heart of Maverick Square and Airport station in East Boston. Perfect for a auto body shops, storage office or an art studio. Easy access to the blue line train station, park and waterfront. Currently being used as an art studio. The lease is NNN lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and water. You can't beat this price and location.



