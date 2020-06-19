All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 10 Sachem St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Sachem St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

10 Sachem St.

10 Sachem Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Sachem Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Sachem St. have any available units?
10 Sachem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 10 Sachem St. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Sachem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Sachem St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Sachem St. is pet friendly.
Does 10 Sachem St. offer parking?
No, 10 Sachem St. does not offer parking.
Does 10 Sachem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Sachem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Sachem St. have a pool?
No, 10 Sachem St. does not have a pool.
Does 10 Sachem St. have accessible units?
No, 10 Sachem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Sachem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Sachem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Sachem St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Sachem St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College