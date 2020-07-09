All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Ashford Meridian Hills

Open Now until 6pm
2085 Waterford Pl · (317) 751-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-In by June 20th and receive $600 off rent! *See office for details/restrictions
Location

2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2104WF · Avail. Aug 5

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 417 · Avail. Jul 17

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Jul 15

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Meridian Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need. Discover custom features, open floors plans, chef-inspired kitchens, private patios and balconies, and more. Enjoy amenities designed with you in mind, like our brand new fitness center, two relaxing pools with sundecks, on-site laundry centers, and business center.

Ideally located near a myriad of shopping and entertainment options, Ashford Meridian Hills offers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Our community provides convenient access to Westlane Shopping Center, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis Zoo, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and so much more!

Visit us today to discover why Ashford Meridian Hills is the perfect place to call home!

*Proudly Owned and Managed by RADCO Residential*

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashford Meridian Hills have any available units?
Ashford Meridian Hills has 10 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Meridian Hills have?
Some of Ashford Meridian Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Meridian Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Meridian Hills is offering the following rent specials: Move-In by June 20th and receive $600 off rent! *See office for details/restrictions
Is Ashford Meridian Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Meridian Hills is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Meridian Hills offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Meridian Hills offers parking.
Does Ashford Meridian Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford Meridian Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Meridian Hills have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Meridian Hills has a pool.
Does Ashford Meridian Hills have accessible units?
No, Ashford Meridian Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Ashford Meridian Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Meridian Hills has units with dishwashers.
