Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking

Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need. Discover custom features, open floors plans, chef-inspired kitchens, private patios and balconies, and more. Enjoy amenities designed with you in mind, like our brand new fitness center, two relaxing pools with sundecks, on-site laundry centers, and business center.



Ideally located near a myriad of shopping and entertainment options, Ashford Meridian Hills offers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Our community provides convenient access to Westlane Shopping Center, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis Zoo, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and so much more!



Visit us today to discover why Ashford Meridian Hills is the perfect place to call home!



*Proudly Owned and Managed by RADCO Residential*