Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup oven range stainless steel Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage package receiving

Located in Downtown Indianapolis, 747 provides boutique luxury living, dining and shopping destinations in the heart of the popular Mass Ave Arts District. The five-story building offers unique layouts with expansive windows and large balconies. With a blend of old and new architectural styles, modern accents and luxury finishes, this is a home for sophisticated people with distinctive style.747 also boasts the best technology package in downtown Indianapolis! Residents enjoy high-speed internet (50/50 MB per sec), over 190 DISH TV Channels, Remote Access and Security and Home Automation from the day they move in! No waiting on the cable company for setup.