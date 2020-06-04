9607 Gull Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details



Did you say you needed a house with ample space?? 4 bedrooms?? At least 2 bathrooms' THIS HOUSE FAR SURPASSES THAT!!! IT HAS SPACE GALORE WITH OVER 3000 Sq. Ft.!!!! It is a 4 bedroom with 4 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, huge kitchen for the cook in the family, 2 car garage, huge back yard, and more!!!! Stop in today so that together...we can make this house your home!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



