All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9607 Gull Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9607 Gull Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9607 Gull Lake Drive

9607 Gull Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9607 Gull Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

Did you say you needed a house with ample space?? 4 bedrooms?? At least 2 bathrooms' THIS HOUSE FAR SURPASSES THAT!!! IT HAS SPACE GALORE WITH OVER 3000 Sq. Ft.!!!! It is a 4 bedroom with 4 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, huge kitchen for the cook in the family, 2 car garage, huge back yard, and more!!!! Stop in today so that together...we can make this house your home!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive have any available units?
9607 Gull Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9607 Gull Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9607 Gull Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 Gull Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 Gull Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9607 Gull Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 Gull Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 9607 Gull Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9607 Gull Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 Gull Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 Gull Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 Gull Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College