943 N Bosart Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: Washer/ Dryer hook-up, Unfinished basement, Screened in front porch



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 15 months lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy