943 N Bosart Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

943 N Bosart Ave

943 North Bosart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

943 North Bosart Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Washer/ Dryer hook-up, Unfinished basement, Screened in front porch

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 15 months lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 N Bosart Ave have any available units?
943 N Bosart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 N Bosart Ave have?
Some of 943 N Bosart Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 N Bosart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
943 N Bosart Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 N Bosart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 N Bosart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 943 N Bosart Ave offer parking?
No, 943 N Bosart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 943 N Bosart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 N Bosart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 N Bosart Ave have a pool?
No, 943 N Bosart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 943 N Bosart Ave have accessible units?
No, 943 N Bosart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 943 N Bosart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 N Bosart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
