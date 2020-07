Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed internet access package receiving

Named Best Apartment Location by Indianapolis Monthly. Located on West Washington Street and Illinois Street, 26 West is situated among the best shopping , dining and entertainment offered in Indianapolis. It's only seconds away from the famed Monument Circle, neighbors restaurants and hotels with five-star credentials and has the accessibility of Indianapolis' newest biking and pedestrian path, the Gene and Marilyn Glick Cultural Trail, right at its front door.



26 West Apartments is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. To learn more about the unique collection of downtown Indianapolis apartments, visit BuckinghamDowntownLiving.com