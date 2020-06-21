Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9422 Crystal River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9422 Crystal River Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9422 Crystal River Drive
9422 Crystal River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Keystone at The Crossing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9422 Crystal River Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Keystone at The Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have any available units?
9422 Crystal River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9422 Crystal River Drive have?
Some of 9422 Crystal River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9422 Crystal River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9422 Crystal River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 Crystal River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9422 Crystal River Drive does offer parking.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have a pool?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have accessible units?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9422 Crystal River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College