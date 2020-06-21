All apartments in Indianapolis
9422 Crystal River Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9422 Crystal River Drive

9422 Crystal River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9422 Crystal River Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Keystone at The Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have any available units?
9422 Crystal River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9422 Crystal River Drive have?
Some of 9422 Crystal River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 Crystal River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9422 Crystal River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 Crystal River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9422 Crystal River Drive does offer parking.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have a pool?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have accessible units?
No, 9422 Crystal River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 Crystal River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9422 Crystal River Drive has units with dishwashers.
