Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
keystone at the crossing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Keystone at The Crossing, Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
20 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
55 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
90 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
Results within 1 mile of Keystone at The Crossing
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
39 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$855
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
35 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
35 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$844
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Southbay Drive
6010 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1472 sqft
Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Keystone at The Crossing
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
63 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$918
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
22 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$920
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
15 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Keystone at The Crossing
Neighborhood Guide
Keystone at the Crossing in northeast Indianapolis exudes upscale exclusivity at every turn. Keystone has scenic lake views, exclusive retail, fine dining, and is home to major employers like IBM. Lake Clearwater within the neighborhood is lined with million-dollar mansions, but you can get a piece of this upscale lifestyle with a reasonable apartment rental. And it’s all less than 30 minutes away from active downtown Indianapolis! See what exclusive suburban life in Keystone at the Crossing has to offer.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the center of the neighborhood’s high-end retail scene. The Fashion Mall has upscale department stores, home furnishing shops, and designer boutiques. For many of these retailers, such as  Nordstrom, Saks, and Anthropologie, their Fashion Mall location is the only one in Indiana. There’s plenty of unique destination dining surrounding the mall as well. Treat yourself to a night out at Ocean Prime, Late Harvest Kitchen, or Indy favorite Harry & Izzy’s. For a fun night out after a hectic day of shopping, catch a game and choose from over 50 beers on tap at The District Tap. Or if you need a break from bright lights, unwind with a craft cocktail handmade by the bartenders at Idyll Lounge.

For added convenience, Keystone at the Crossing is located between two other lively neighborhoods. Head 3 miles east on 82nd Street to Castleton and enjoy shopping at Indiana’s largest mall, Castleton Square. Or head about one mile west on 86th to Nora to find Whole Foods, Target, casual dining, and a public library. Nora is also your access point to the Monon Trail. This 10-mile, multi-use trail runs from Mass Ave downtown to 96th Street in Nora. From there, it connects to the Carmel Greenway for an additional 5 miles of trail that runs right through the center of Carmel. You’ll see families on walks, dedicated runners, and young singles using the trail to bike to Broad Ripple for a night out.

The apartments in Keystone at the Crossing also offer the mix of luxury and convenience you find throughout the neighborhood. Most area apartments come with amenities like private garages, chef-quality kitchens, and resort-style pools. Depending on your preference, you can rent an apartment that has a serene view of Lake Clearwater or one that has elevator access to The Fashion Mall at Keystone. There’s a floorplan for everyone with decor ranging from lakeside retreat to modern warehouse. For the best deals, consider searching for an apartment in fall or winter. You may have to drive in the snow, but you’ll get lower, off-season rates.

You’ll find a variety of people living in Keystone at the Crossing. About half of the residents are renters, which means you’ll meet plenty of new neighbors at your apartment complex. It’s also a popular place for young, married couples to move after college. For families with children, there are plenty of family-friendly options at The Fashion Mall. In addition to a fun play area, you could also try kids’ cooking classes at Williams-Sonoma or visit The Art of Dr. Seuss Gallery. Keystone at the Crossing really does have something for everyone, so choose an apartment that suits your ideal lifestyle.  

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, INWhitestown, IN
Pendleton, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INBargersville, INTipton, INDanville, INFranklin, INMartinsville, INMarion, INNew Castle, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideSt. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion CreekNear EastsideCrooked Creek
CastletonEagledale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis