127 Apartments for rent in Keystone at The Crossing, Indianapolis, IN

The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the center of the neighborhood’s high-end retail scene. The Fashion Mall has upscale department stores, home furnishing shops, and designer boutiques. For many of these retailers, such as Nordstrom, Saks, and Anthropologie, their Fashion Mall location is the only one in Indiana. There’s plenty of unique destination dining surrounding the mall as well. Treat yourself to a night out at Ocean Prime, Late Harvest Kitchen, or Indy favorite Harry & Izzy’s. For a fun night out after a hectic day of shopping, catch a game and choose from over 50 beers on tap at The District Tap. Or if you need a break from bright lights, unwind with a craft cocktail handmade by the bartenders at Idyll Lounge.

For added convenience, Keystone at the Crossing is located between two other lively neighborhoods. Head 3 miles east on 82nd Street to Castleton and enjoy shopping at Indiana’s largest mall, Castleton Square. Or head about one mile west on 86th to Nora to find Whole Foods, Target, casual dining, and a public library. Nora is also your access point to the Monon Trail. This 10-mile, multi-use trail runs from Mass Ave downtown to 96th Street in Nora. From there, it connects to the Carmel Greenway for an additional 5 miles of trail that runs right through the center of Carmel. You’ll see families on walks, dedicated runners, and young singles using the trail to bike to Broad Ripple for a night out.

The apartments in Keystone at the Crossing also offer the mix of luxury and convenience you find throughout the neighborhood. Most area apartments come with amenities like private garages, chef-quality kitchens, and resort-style pools. Depending on your preference, you can rent an apartment that has a serene view of Lake Clearwater or one that has elevator access to The Fashion Mall at Keystone. There’s a floorplan for everyone with decor ranging from lakeside retreat to modern warehouse. For the best deals, consider searching for an apartment in fall or winter. You may have to drive in the snow, but you’ll get lower, off-season rates.

You’ll find a variety of people living in Keystone at the Crossing. About half of the residents are renters, which means you’ll meet plenty of new neighbors at your apartment complex. It’s also a popular place for young, married couples to move after college. For families with children, there are plenty of family-friendly options at The Fashion Mall. In addition to a fun play area, you could also try kids’ cooking classes at Williams-Sonoma or visit The Art of Dr. Seuss Gallery. Keystone at the Crossing really does have something for everyone, so choose an apartment that suits your ideal lifestyle.