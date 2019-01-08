All apartments in Indianapolis
9412 Oakley Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:53 PM

9412 Oakley Drive

9412 Oakley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Oakley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Oakley Drive have any available units?
9412 Oakley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 Oakley Drive have?
Some of 9412 Oakley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Oakley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Oakley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Oakley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9412 Oakley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Oakley Drive offers parking.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9412 Oakley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have a pool?
No, 9412 Oakley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9412 Oakley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Oakley Drive has units with dishwashers.
