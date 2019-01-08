Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9412 Oakley Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:53 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9412 Oakley Drive
9412 Oakley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9412 Oakley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have any available units?
9412 Oakley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9412 Oakley Drive have?
Some of 9412 Oakley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9412 Oakley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Oakley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Oakley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9412 Oakley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Oakley Drive offers parking.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9412 Oakley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have a pool?
No, 9412 Oakley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9412 Oakley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Oakley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Oakley Drive has units with dishwashers.
