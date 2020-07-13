All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Teal Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Teal Run
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Teal Run

2302 Windsong Dr · (317) 451-8127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: summer - app. fee special - $25.00 off for each applicant
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2277E · Avail. Sep 7

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 2268E · Avail. Jul 27

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 2268C · Avail. Aug 7

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2278A · Avail. Aug 7

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2276F · Avail. Aug 7

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2269A · Avail. Aug 7

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Teal Run.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
accessible
business center
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Amazing upgrades are underway at Teal Run! Lush landscaping will welcome you home to your new one-, or two-bedroom apartment complete with new windows, doors, and Renovated interiors including a built-in microwave. Select homes will include cozy electric Fireplace inserts in addition to open kitchens with a breakfast bar, loads of closet space, And a private outdoor space, and even the hallway leading to your home will have a Fresh, new look.As you settle in, you’ll enjoy a private swimming pool with sun deck, our newly redecorated Clubhouse and the option to lease a renovated carport. Our attentive management Team provides you with convenient online services such as online rent payment, and Service requests to accommodate your busy lifestyle. And, we’re pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 one-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet
restrictions: 40 lb. weight limit; Several breed restrictions
Storage Details: Storage on all patio and balconys, no extra charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Teal Run have any available units?
Teal Run has 7 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Teal Run have?
Some of Teal Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Teal Run currently offering any rent specials?
Teal Run is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: summer - app. fee special - $25.00 off for each applicant
Is Teal Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Teal Run is pet friendly.
Does Teal Run offer parking?
Yes, Teal Run offers parking.
Does Teal Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Teal Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Teal Run have a pool?
Yes, Teal Run has a pool.
Does Teal Run have accessible units?
Yes, Teal Run has accessible units.
Does Teal Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Teal Run has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Teal Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity