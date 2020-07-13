Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool accessible business center e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Amazing upgrades are underway at Teal Run! Lush landscaping will welcome you home to your new one-, or two-bedroom apartment complete with new windows, doors, and Renovated interiors including a built-in microwave. Select homes will include cozy electric Fireplace inserts in addition to open kitchens with a breakfast bar, loads of closet space, And a private outdoor space, and even the hallway leading to your home will have a Fresh, new look.As you settle in, you’ll enjoy a private swimming pool with sun deck, our newly redecorated Clubhouse and the option to lease a renovated carport. Our attentive management Team provides you with convenient online services such as online rent payment, and Service requests to accommodate your busy lifestyle. And, we’re pet friendly!