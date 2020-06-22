8525 Sansa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This gorgeous property has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2342 sq/ft of luxurious living space for all to comfortably enjoy! It includes a spacious living room, cozy loft, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, large pantry, easy-access laundry, wooden back patio, fenced-in yard, one-car garage, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.