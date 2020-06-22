All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8525 Sansa Street

8525 Sansa Street · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Sansa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This gorgeous property has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2342 sq/ft of luxurious living space for all to comfortably enjoy! It includes a spacious living room, cozy loft, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, large pantry, easy-access laundry, wooden back patio, fenced-in yard, one-car garage, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Sansa Street have any available units?
8525 Sansa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Sansa Street have?
Some of 8525 Sansa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Sansa Street currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Sansa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Sansa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 Sansa Street is pet friendly.
Does 8525 Sansa Street offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Sansa Street does offer parking.
Does 8525 Sansa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Sansa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Sansa Street have a pool?
No, 8525 Sansa Street does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Sansa Street have accessible units?
No, 8525 Sansa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Sansa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Sansa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
