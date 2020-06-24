All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8123 Fisher Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8123 Fisher Bend Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8123 Fisher Bend Dr

8123 Fisher Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8123 Fisher Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2017, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 1,633 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr have any available units?
8123 Fisher Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr have?
Some of 8123 Fisher Bend Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 Fisher Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8123 Fisher Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 Fisher Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8123 Fisher Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8123 Fisher Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8123 Fisher Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 8123 Fisher Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 8123 Fisher Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 Fisher Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8123 Fisher Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College