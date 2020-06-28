All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

6532 East Hampton Drive

6532 East Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6532 East Hampton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch in Sheridan Heights has a spacious family room with laminate wood floors, eat-in kitchen/breakfast nook, large pantry and mudroom space, separate laundry area, and wonderful backyard with a storage shed and patio. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). Washer/Dryer not included. No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 East Hampton Drive have any available units?
6532 East Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 East Hampton Drive have?
Some of 6532 East Hampton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 East Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6532 East Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 East Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 East Hampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6532 East Hampton Drive offer parking?
No, 6532 East Hampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6532 East Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6532 East Hampton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 East Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 6532 East Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6532 East Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6532 East Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 East Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 East Hampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
