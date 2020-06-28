6532 East Hampton Drive

Amenities

Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch in Sheridan Heights has a spacious family room with laminate wood floors, eat-in kitchen/breakfast nook, large pantry and mudroom space, separate laundry area, and wonderful backyard with a storage shed and patio. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). Washer/Dryer not included. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.