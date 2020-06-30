All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6354 Coconut Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6354 Coconut Court
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

6354 Coconut Court

6354 Coconut Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6354 Coconut Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Ranch Home with Wooded Treeline
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,102 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5432313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6354 Coconut Court have any available units?
6354 Coconut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6354 Coconut Court have?
Some of 6354 Coconut Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6354 Coconut Court currently offering any rent specials?
6354 Coconut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6354 Coconut Court pet-friendly?
No, 6354 Coconut Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6354 Coconut Court offer parking?
Yes, 6354 Coconut Court offers parking.
Does 6354 Coconut Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6354 Coconut Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6354 Coconut Court have a pool?
Yes, 6354 Coconut Court has a pool.
Does 6354 Coconut Court have accessible units?
No, 6354 Coconut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6354 Coconut Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6354 Coconut Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College