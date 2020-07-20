6221 East 52nd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3-bedroom/1.5-bath ranch home is located in Washington, IN, and offers vinyl and carpeting, cook-friendly kitchen with refrigerator, double sinks, electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area, bonus room, storage unit in the back yard, partially fenced yard, and much more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.