Indianapolis, IN
6221 East 52nd Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6221 East 52nd Place

6221 52nd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6221 52nd Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Brendon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3-bedroom/1.5-bath ranch home is located in Washington, IN, and offers vinyl and carpeting, cook-friendly kitchen with refrigerator, double sinks, electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area, bonus room, storage unit in the back yard, partially fenced yard, and much more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 East 52nd Place have any available units?
6221 East 52nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 East 52nd Place have?
Some of 6221 East 52nd Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 East 52nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6221 East 52nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 East 52nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 East 52nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 6221 East 52nd Place offer parking?
No, 6221 East 52nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 6221 East 52nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 East 52nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 East 52nd Place have a pool?
No, 6221 East 52nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 6221 East 52nd Place have accessible units?
No, 6221 East 52nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 East 52nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 East 52nd Place has units with dishwashers.
