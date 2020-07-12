Pebble Point Apartments

Lease Length: 3 - 12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 - one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Cane Corsos, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Mastiffs, Pit Bull Terriers, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, and Wolf-hybrids. Other breeds may also be restricted at our discretion.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $20/month. First come first serve No RV's, Trailers or Commercial vehicles. Parking tag must be displayed at all times.
Storage Details: patio storage