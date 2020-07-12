All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Pebble Point Apartments

3030 Pebble Point Dr · (317) 576-3793
Location

3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 31252A · Avail. Sep 26

$724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75222C · Avail. Sep 8

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pebble Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
carport
conference room
online portal
playground
$150 off and discounted rates, stop in the office today and find out more! Our stunning westside Indianapolis apartments offer private patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Select Indianapolis apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, breakfast bars and walk through kitchens. Washers/dryers in all 2- and 3-bedroom homes and private entries in all townhomes. Pet friendly community with swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness center and boating/fishing lake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 - one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Cane Corsos, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Mastiffs, Pit Bull Terriers, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, and Wolf-hybrids. Other breeds may also be restricted at our discretion.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $20/month. First come first serve No RV's, Trailers or Commercial vehicles. Parking tag must be displayed at all times.
Storage Details: patio storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pebble Point Apartments have any available units?
Pebble Point Apartments has 2 units available starting at $724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pebble Point Apartments have?
Some of Pebble Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pebble Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pebble Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pebble Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pebble Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pebble Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pebble Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Pebble Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pebble Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pebble Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pebble Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Pebble Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pebble Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pebble Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pebble Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
