Home
Indianapolis, IN
5512 Rawles Terrace
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM
5512 Rawles Terrace
5512 E Rawles Ter
No Longer Available
Location
5512 E Rawles Ter, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***$99 move-in special for a limited time***
Cute 3 bed, 1 bath house with beautiful white cabinets perfect for you and your family!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace have any available units?
5512 Rawles Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5512 Rawles Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Rawles Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Rawles Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace offer parking?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace have a pool?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 Rawles Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 Rawles Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
