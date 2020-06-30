All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4501 W 28th St

4501 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4501 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale 3 BR with AC - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch in Eagledale near 28th and Georgetown Rd. One car garage. Gas Heat. AC.

(RLNE5315200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 W 28th St have any available units?
4501 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4501 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 W 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 4501 W 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4501 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 4501 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 W 28th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4501 W 28th St has units with air conditioning.

