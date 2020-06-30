Rent Calculator
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM
1 of 8
4501 W 28th St
4501 West 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4501 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale 3 BR with AC - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch in Eagledale near 28th and Georgetown Rd. One car garage. Gas Heat. AC.
(RLNE5315200)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 W 28th St have any available units?
4501 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4501 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 W 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 4501 W 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4501 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 4501 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 W 28th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4501 W 28th St has units with air conditioning.
