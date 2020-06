Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

High-end rental in Holy Cross Neighborhood with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Upgraded fixtures in the kitchen, including granite and newer appliances. Live within walking distance to Mass Ave, Downtown, and the new Bottleworks district, all along the beautiful Sturm Esplanade. No Pets and no smoking, please!