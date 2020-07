Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse community garden courtyard lobby online portal playground

Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes. Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available for persons 55 years and older. This community offers two types of housing programs, therefore eligibility and rents will vary and may be determined by government regulations.



Cambridge Square North Apartments is conveniently located on the IndyGo bus line in front of the community with direct access to I-465 or downtown Indianapolis off of Michigan Road near lots of shopping and dining options. Cambridge Square North also offers several community amenities including a community center, multiple playgrounds, and a gazebo. The apartment homes feature complimentary gas and water utilities (in select apartments), large living and dining spaces, and a caf-style balcony or partially fenced patios.