All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4216 Sunset Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4216 Sunset Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4216 Sunset Avenue

4216 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4216 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW don't miss this one! TOTALLY updated 5 Bedroom home close to Butler Campus! * Main level boasts all hardwoods & Large Great rm featuring soaring ceilings, wall of windows, cozy rebuilt wood burning fireplace * All open to elegant dining rm & sunny kitchen featuring high end stainless, new 42 inch cabinets, quartz counter tops, custom back splash, gas range, exposed brick chimney * Huge master w/large walk-in closet, dbl sinks, big custom shower, 2 add bedrooms & full bath, laundry rm washer, dryer includ * Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & full bath * Lower level boasts family rm and storage rm * New 2 car garage & patio, fenced yard professionally landscaped * New roof, Gutters, HVAC, Lighting, Flooring, Electric, Windows, Plumbing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
4216 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 4216 Sunset Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Sunset Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4216 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Sunset Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4216 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 Sunset Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 4216 Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4216 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Sunset Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College