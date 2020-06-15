4216 Sunset Avenue

Amenities

WOW don't miss this one! TOTALLY updated 5 Bedroom home close to Butler Campus! * Main level boasts all hardwoods & Large Great rm featuring soaring ceilings, wall of windows, cozy rebuilt wood burning fireplace * All open to elegant dining rm & sunny kitchen featuring high end stainless, new 42 inch cabinets, quartz counter tops, custom back splash, gas range, exposed brick chimney * Huge master w/large walk-in closet, dbl sinks, big custom shower, 2 add bedrooms & full bath, laundry rm washer, dryer includ * Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & full bath * Lower level boasts family rm and storage rm * New 2 car garage & patio, fenced yard professionally landscaped * New roof, Gutters, HVAC, Lighting, Flooring, Electric, Windows, Plumbing