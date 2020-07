Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed hot tub

Welcome home to Solana at the Crossing! We provide modern living spaces amidst tranquil, natural surroundings for you to live and relax in! Enjoy your quiet retreat on your private terrace or take part in a variety of amazing activities. Explore our 26-acre lake connected to the White River for boating, kayaking and relaxing in the outdoors. Call or email us today to schedule your own personal tour and experience superior customer service that is second to none and is sure to exceed your expectations. Our friendly, professional staff would love to show you Solana's distinctive floor plans. Enjoy life to the fullest in your new home at Solana at the Crossing!