3054 Auburn Rd.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -

WEST: W 30th St. & N Georgetown Rd.

Single Family Home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room, laundry hook-upExterior Features Include: One car attached garage, screen door on back door,

Appliances Included:Oven and Range, refrigerator

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Stove- electric, Dryer- electric, Water Heater- gas, Furnace- gas

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com



(RLNE2590658)