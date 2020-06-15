All apartments in Indianapolis
3054 Auburn Rd.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3054 Auburn Rd.

3054 Auburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3054 Auburn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
WEST: W 30th St. & N Georgetown Rd.
Single Family Home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room, laundry hook-upExterior Features Include: One car attached garage, screen door on back door,
Appliances Included:Oven and Range, refrigerator
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Stove- electric, Dryer- electric, Water Heater- gas, Furnace- gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE2590658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

