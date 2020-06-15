3054 Auburn Rd.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
WEST: W 30th St. & N Georgetown Rd.
Single Family Home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room, laundry hook-upExterior Features Include: One car attached garage, screen door on back door,
Appliances Included:Oven and Range, refrigerator
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: Stove- electric, Dryer- electric, Water Heater- gas, Furnace- gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
