3030 Meredith Ave

Amenities
Cute Near Fountain Square All Utilities Included - Property Id: 150203
This cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has been completely updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new furnace and air conditioning, and fresh paint throughout. The yard is fully fenced and front porch is a nice shady spot to sit and enjoy the sunset. Located just 2 miles from the heart of Fountain Square and only 10 min to downtown. This could be your new adorable and cost saving home!
*This home is NOT eligible for section 8.
*All utilities ARE included in rent price.
