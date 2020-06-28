All apartments in Indianapolis
3030 Meredith Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

3030 Meredith Ave

3030 Meredith Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Meredith Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Near Fountain Square All Utilities Included - Property Id: 150203

This cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has been completely updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new furnace and air conditioning, and fresh paint throughout. The yard is fully fenced and front porch is a nice shady spot to sit and enjoy the sunset. Located just 2 miles from the heart of Fountain Square and only 10 min to downtown. This could be your new adorable and cost saving home!

*This home is NOT eligible for section 8.
*All utilities ARE included in rent price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150203p
Property Id 150203

(RLNE5113541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

