3030 Meredith Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Near Fountain Square All Utilities Included - Property Id: 150203



This cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has been completely updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new furnace and air conditioning, and fresh paint throughout. The yard is fully fenced and front porch is a nice shady spot to sit and enjoy the sunset. Located just 2 miles from the heart of Fountain Square and only 10 min to downtown. This could be your new adorable and cost saving home!



*This home is NOT eligible for section 8.

*All utilities ARE included in rent price.

Property Id 150203



(RLNE5113541)