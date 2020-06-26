All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:48 AM

1526 Lawton Ave

1526 Lawton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Lawton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow Are you kidding me ? A incredible 3 bedroom renovated in modern design at such a great price? Its no joke, we are lowering the price but will need a fantastic tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Lawton Ave have any available units?
1526 Lawton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1526 Lawton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Lawton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Lawton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1526 Lawton Ave offer parking?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Lawton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Lawton Ave have a pool?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Lawton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Lawton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Lawton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 Lawton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
