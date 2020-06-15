All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

140 Pope Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Community Amenities
Community Gate Secured Entry System
Reserved Parking Spaces Club Room with Pool Table and HD Television
Total Fitness Center Swimming Pool
Hot Tub Business Center, with Fax, Copier, Printer, and Wi-Fi Hotspot
Conference Room Garage Parking

Floor Plan Amenities
Bay Windows in Select Apartments Frieze-Style Carpeting
Laminate Cherry Wood Flooring Two-Toned Paint
Nine-Foot Ceilings Nickel Hardware and Finishes
Rich Chocolate-colorfulCabinets Walk-in Closets
Oversized Garden Tubs in Select Apartments Washer and Dryer Included in Most Apartments
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups in All Apartments Porches and Balconies in Select Apartments

Pet Policy
We welcome up to two cats per apartment:
refundable pet deposit
per month pet fee
2 pet limit
Sorry, no dogs allowed

Swimming Pool
Fitness Center
New Appliances
Pet-Friendly Accommodation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Pope St have any available units?
140 Pope St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Pope St have?
Some of 140 Pope St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Pope St currently offering any rent specials?
140 Pope St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Pope St pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Pope St is pet friendly.
Does 140 Pope St offer parking?
Yes, 140 Pope St offers parking.
Does 140 Pope St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Pope St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Pope St have a pool?
Yes, 140 Pope St has a pool.
Does 140 Pope St have accessible units?
No, 140 Pope St does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Pope St have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Pope St does not have units with dishwashers.
