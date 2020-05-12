All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1215 West 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1215 West 33rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 West 33rd Street

1215 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1215 West 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be rented near shopping, public transportation and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 West 33rd Street have any available units?
1215 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1215 West 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 West 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 West 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College