Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1215 West 33rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1215 West 33rd Street
1215 West 33rd Street
Location
1215 West 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be rented near shopping, public transportation and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have any available units?
1215 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly rent report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1215 West 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 West 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 West 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 West 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 West 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
