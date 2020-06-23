Rent Calculator
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:41 AM
1 of 9
1118 N Kealing
1118 North Kealing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1118 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 story home with new flooring, fresh paint, AC and detached garage. Lots of cool historic details in fireplace, trim work, and blown glass panels. House is priced to rent fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 N Kealing have any available units?
1118 N Kealing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1118 N Kealing have?
Some of 1118 N Kealing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1118 N Kealing currently offering any rent specials?
1118 N Kealing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 N Kealing pet-friendly?
No, 1118 N Kealing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1118 N Kealing offer parking?
Yes, 1118 N Kealing does offer parking.
Does 1118 N Kealing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 N Kealing have a pool?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not have a pool.
Does 1118 N Kealing have accessible units?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 N Kealing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not have units with dishwashers.
