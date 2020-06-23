All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1118 N Kealing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1118 N Kealing
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:41 AM

1118 N Kealing

1118 North Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1118 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 story home with new flooring, fresh paint, AC and detached garage. Lots of cool historic details in fireplace, trim work, and blown glass panels. House is priced to rent fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 N Kealing have any available units?
1118 N Kealing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 N Kealing have?
Some of 1118 N Kealing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 N Kealing currently offering any rent specials?
1118 N Kealing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 N Kealing pet-friendly?
No, 1118 N Kealing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1118 N Kealing offer parking?
Yes, 1118 N Kealing does offer parking.
Does 1118 N Kealing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 N Kealing have a pool?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not have a pool.
Does 1118 N Kealing have accessible units?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 N Kealing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 N Kealing does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College