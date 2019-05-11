All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11050 Springtree Place
11050 Springtree Place

11050 Springtree Place · No Longer Available
Location

11050 Springtree Place, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11050 Springtree Place have any available units?
11050 Springtree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11050 Springtree Place currently offering any rent specials?
11050 Springtree Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11050 Springtree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11050 Springtree Place is pet friendly.
Does 11050 Springtree Place offer parking?
No, 11050 Springtree Place does not offer parking.
Does 11050 Springtree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11050 Springtree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11050 Springtree Place have a pool?
No, 11050 Springtree Place does not have a pool.
Does 11050 Springtree Place have accessible units?
No, 11050 Springtree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11050 Springtree Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11050 Springtree Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11050 Springtree Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11050 Springtree Place does not have units with air conditioning.
