1001 S Foltz

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Wayne Twp - 2 Bedroom home - Two bedroom, 1 story home in Wayne Twp (west of Hold Rd off of US 40)

Two car garage, gas heat, AC. Stove provided. Well Water & City Sewer.



(RLNE3739376)