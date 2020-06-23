All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 S Foltz

1001 Foltz St · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Foltz St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Wayne Twp - 2 Bedroom home - Two bedroom, 1 story home in Wayne Twp (west of Hold Rd off of US 40)
Two car garage, gas heat, AC. Stove provided. Well Water & City Sewer.

(RLNE3739376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 S Foltz have any available units?
1001 S Foltz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 S Foltz have?
Some of 1001 S Foltz's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 S Foltz currently offering any rent specials?
1001 S Foltz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 S Foltz pet-friendly?
No, 1001 S Foltz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1001 S Foltz offer parking?
Yes, 1001 S Foltz does offer parking.
Does 1001 S Foltz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 S Foltz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 S Foltz have a pool?
No, 1001 S Foltz does not have a pool.
Does 1001 S Foltz have accessible units?
No, 1001 S Foltz does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 S Foltz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 S Foltz does not have units with dishwashers.
