758 North Larrabee Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

758 North Larrabee Street

758 N Larrabee St · (773) 578-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

758 N Larrabee St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 758 North Larrabee Street have any available units?
758 North Larrabee Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 North Larrabee Street have?
Some of 758 North Larrabee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 North Larrabee Street currently offering any rent specials?
758 North Larrabee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 North Larrabee Street pet-friendly?
No, 758 North Larrabee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 758 North Larrabee Street offer parking?
Yes, 758 North Larrabee Street offers parking.
Does 758 North Larrabee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 North Larrabee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 North Larrabee Street have a pool?
No, 758 North Larrabee Street does not have a pool.
Does 758 North Larrabee Street have accessible units?
No, 758 North Larrabee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 758 North Larrabee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 North Larrabee Street has units with dishwashers.

