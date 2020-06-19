All apartments in Chicago
711 N Hoyne Ave 1n
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

711 N Hoyne Ave 1n

711 N Hoyne Ave · (847) 830-0175
Location

711 N Hoyne Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1n · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath condo available 5/1! - Property Id: 271452

with hardwood floors, updated kitchen & in-unit laundry
This absolutely adorable 2 bed 1 bath condo is available for renters beginning 5/1. Bright and light, hardwood floors throughout main living area and carpeted bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen has butcher block counters, breakfast island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and lots of storage space. Both bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. Pet friendly--bring your cats and dogs (additional fee will apply). Washer/dryer in unit and central heat/ac. Street parking. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, AND VACANT SO CAN BE SHOWN.
Property Id 271452

(RLNE5838131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n have any available units?
711 N Hoyne Ave 1n has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n have?
Some of 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n currently offering any rent specials?
711 N Hoyne Ave 1n isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n is pet friendly.
Does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n offer parking?
No, 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n does not offer parking.
Does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n have a pool?
No, 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n does not have a pool.
Does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n have accessible units?
No, 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n does not have accessible units.
Does 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 N Hoyne Ave 1n has units with dishwashers.
