750 N. Rush
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

750 N. Rush

750 N Rush · (312) 516-4397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

750 N Rush, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1406 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2503 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2107 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,573

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 3501 · Avail. now

$7,543

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 750 N. Rush.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
doorman
fire pit
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The perfect building with the perfect location now comes with the perfect amenities as well. We’ll start off with that gorgeous heated pool, surrounded by a large deck with barbecue grills. For the fitness obsessed, you have an amazing state-of-the-art fitness center that has been updated with incredible equipment for our residents to use. You can also enjoy standard free Wi-Fi, available throughout the building, with an additional business center for tenants to use when in need of a desktop computer and/or free printing. Make sure you also take advantage of other added amenities, like free bike storage, in-building dry cleaner, covered garage parking, electric car charging station, Zipcars + I-Go cars, package receiving room, plus 24-hr door staff and onsite management and maintenance for your convenience. If that’s not enough, you’ll also have access to the Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Convenience Store, Chocolatier and Cafe, and Calumet Photographic Store, all located in our building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pet maximum
Parking Details: Covered Garage Parking: $200-$300/month.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 N. Rush have any available units?
750 N. Rush has 41 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 N. Rush have?
Some of 750 N. Rush's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 N. Rush currently offering any rent specials?
750 N. Rush is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 750 N. Rush pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 N. Rush is pet friendly.
Does 750 N. Rush offer parking?
Yes, 750 N. Rush offers parking.
Does 750 N. Rush have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 N. Rush offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 N. Rush have a pool?
Yes, 750 N. Rush has a pool.
Does 750 N. Rush have accessible units?
No, 750 N. Rush does not have accessible units.
Does 750 N. Rush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 N. Rush has units with dishwashers.
