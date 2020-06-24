750 N. Rush

Amenities

The perfect building with the perfect location now comes with the perfect amenities as well. We’ll start off with that gorgeous heated pool, surrounded by a large deck with barbecue grills. For the fitness obsessed, you have an amazing state-of-the-art fitness center that has been updated with incredible equipment for our residents to use. You can also enjoy standard free Wi-Fi, available throughout the building, with an additional business center for tenants to use when in need of a desktop computer and/or free printing. Make sure you also take advantage of other added amenities, like free bike storage, in-building dry cleaner, covered garage parking, electric car charging station, Zipcars + I-Go cars, package receiving room, plus 24-hr door staff and onsite management and maintenance for your convenience. If that’s not enough, you’ll also have access to the Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Convenience Store, Chocolatier and Cafe, and Calumet Photographic Store, all located in our building.