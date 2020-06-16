Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 33 South Aberdeen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
33 South Aberdeen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 South Aberdeen
33 South Aberdeen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
33 South Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
key fob access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 South Aberdeen have any available units?
33 South Aberdeen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 33 South Aberdeen have?
Some of 33 South Aberdeen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33 South Aberdeen currently offering any rent specials?
33 South Aberdeen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 South Aberdeen pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 South Aberdeen is pet friendly.
Does 33 South Aberdeen offer parking?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not offer parking.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have a pool?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not have a pool.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have accessible units?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not have accessible units.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 South Aberdeen has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
644 West Surf
644 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
8312 S Ingleside Ave
8312 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College