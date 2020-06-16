All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

33 South Aberdeen

33 South Aberdeen Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 South Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
key fob access
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 South Aberdeen have any available units?
33 South Aberdeen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 South Aberdeen have?
Some of 33 South Aberdeen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 South Aberdeen currently offering any rent specials?
33 South Aberdeen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 South Aberdeen pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 South Aberdeen is pet friendly.
Does 33 South Aberdeen offer parking?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not offer parking.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have a pool?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not have a pool.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have accessible units?
No, 33 South Aberdeen does not have accessible units.
Does 33 South Aberdeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 South Aberdeen has units with dishwashers.
