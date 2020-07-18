All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2815 West 22nd Place
2815 West 22nd Place

2815 West 22nd Place · (630) 220-9699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2815 West 22nd Place, Chicago, IL 60623
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. Sep 1

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Responding to EMAIL ONLY.

Great Little Village 2 bed 1 bath Garden Apt - Available February 1st ... Right next to Pilsen. Steps away from Pink Line CTA (California) and nearby access to expressway.

-Updated, with new appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, 18" dishwasher
-Central Heat
-Both bedrooms are a good size
-Private entrance
-Plenty of room for storage
-Easy street/Permit parking for visitors

Quiet and safe street with no thru traffic. Minutes away, walking distance from California pink line stop, Little Village/Pilsen restaurants and shops. Many shops on Cermak and 26th- Walmart & Pete's Fresh Kitchen & Laundromat just down the street.

Credit score and income must qualify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 West 22nd Place have any available units?
2815 West 22nd Place has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 West 22nd Place have?
Some of 2815 West 22nd Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 West 22nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
2815 West 22nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 West 22nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 West 22nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 2815 West 22nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 2815 West 22nd Place offers parking.
Does 2815 West 22nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 West 22nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 West 22nd Place have a pool?
No, 2815 West 22nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 2815 West 22nd Place have accessible units?
No, 2815 West 22nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 West 22nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 West 22nd Place has units with dishwashers.
