2815 West 22nd Place

Amenities
Responding to EMAIL ONLY.
Great Little Village 2 bed 1 bath Garden Apt - Available February 1st ... Right next to Pilsen. Steps away from Pink Line CTA (California) and nearby access to expressway.
-Updated, with new appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, 18" dishwasher
-Central Heat
-Both bedrooms are a good size
-Private entrance
-Plenty of room for storage
-Easy street/Permit parking for visitors
Quiet and safe street with no thru traffic. Minutes away, walking distance from California pink line stop, Little Village/Pilsen restaurants and shops. Many shops on Cermak and 26th- Walmart & Pete's Fresh Kitchen & Laundromat just down the street.
Credit score and income must qualify