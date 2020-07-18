2815 West 22nd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Responding to EMAIL ONLY.



Great Little Village 2 bed 1 bath Garden Apt - Available February 1st ... Right next to Pilsen. Steps away from Pink Line CTA (California) and nearby access to expressway.



-Updated, with new appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, 18" dishwasher

-Central Heat

-Both bedrooms are a good size

-Private entrance

-Plenty of room for storage

-Easy street/Permit parking for visitors



Quiet and safe street with no thru traffic. Minutes away, walking distance from California pink line stop, Little Village/Pilsen restaurants and shops. Many shops on Cermak and 26th- Walmart & Pete's Fresh Kitchen & Laundromat just down the street.



Credit score and income must qualify