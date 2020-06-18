Rent Calculator
2417 West Sunnyside Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2417 West Sunnyside Ave.
2417 W Sunnyside Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2417 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
In prime Lincoln Square location. Across from Welles Park, Library and Lincoln ave. entertainment. Hardwood flooring throughout Dishwasher walk to CTA Brownline.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have any available units?
2417 West Sunnyside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have?
Some of 2417 West Sunnyside Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2417 West Sunnyside Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. offer parking?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have a pool?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. has units with dishwashers.
