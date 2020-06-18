All apartments in Chicago
2417 West Sunnyside Ave.

2417 W Sunnyside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2417 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
In prime Lincoln Square location. Across from Welles Park, Library and Lincoln ave. entertainment. Hardwood flooring throughout Dishwasher walk to CTA Brownline.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have any available units?
2417 West Sunnyside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have?
Some of 2417 West Sunnyside Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2417 West Sunnyside Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. offer parking?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have a pool?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 West Sunnyside Ave. has units with dishwashers.
