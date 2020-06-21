2314 W Granville Ave 3

Amenities
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Recent Rehab Apt! - Property Id: 295791
Includes many modern features including:
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Renovated bathroom with spa-like bath shower
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Intercom system
HEAT INCLUDED!
Available June 1st!
Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295791
Property Id 295791
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5839195)