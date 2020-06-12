Amenities
GRAND SIZED 2 BEDROOM IN AUSTEN! - Property Id: 314937
Kick back and relax in your new 2 Bed 1 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!
Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing!
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/230-n-pine-ave-chicago-il/314937
Property Id 314937
(RLNE5937764)