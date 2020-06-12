All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

230 N Pine Ave

230 North Pine Avenue · (773) 630-7000
Location

230 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
GRAND SIZED 2 BEDROOM IN AUSTEN! - Property Id: 314937

Kick back and relax in your new 2 Bed 1 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing!
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/230-n-pine-ave-chicago-il/314937
Property Id 314937

(RLNE5937764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 N Pine Ave have any available units?
230 N Pine Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 N Pine Ave have?
Some of 230 N Pine Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 N Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 N Pine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N Pine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 N Pine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 230 N Pine Ave offer parking?
No, 230 N Pine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 230 N Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 N Pine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 230 N Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 N Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 N Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 N Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 N Pine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
