Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

1547 West Blackhawk Street

1547 W Blackhawk St · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1547 W Blackhawk St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1547 West Blackhawk Street Apt #4C, Chicago, IL 60622 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Perfectly located in popular Wicker Park, Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath features large bedroom, amazing closet space, and huge living room. Hard wood floors throughout, ceiling fan, Dining area and In-UNIT Laundry. Short walk to shopping,major grocery store, nightlife, transportation,Pulaski Park and more! Cats only please. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3550032 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street have any available units?
1547 West Blackhawk Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1547 West Blackhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1547 West Blackhawk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 West Blackhawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 West Blackhawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street offer parking?
No, 1547 West Blackhawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 West Blackhawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street have a pool?
No, 1547 West Blackhawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 1547 West Blackhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 West Blackhawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 West Blackhawk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1547 West Blackhawk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
