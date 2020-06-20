Amenities
1547 West Blackhawk Street Apt #4C, Chicago, IL 60622 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Perfectly located in popular Wicker Park, Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath features large bedroom, amazing closet space, and huge living room. Hard wood floors throughout, ceiling fan, Dining area and In-UNIT Laundry. Short walk to shopping,major grocery store, nightlife, transportation,Pulaski Park and more! Cats only please. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3550032 ]