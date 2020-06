Amenities

some paid utils

2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522



This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296522

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840997)