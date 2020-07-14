All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Arrive Lex.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Arrive Lex
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

Arrive Lex

2138 S Indiana Ave · (773) 985-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Live In Luxury at LEX! --- One Month Free! Lease Today!
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0203L · Avail. Jul 24

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0402L · Avail. Sep 1

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0710T · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2911T · Avail. Oct 7

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 0907T · Avail. Sep 3

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 1101T · Avail. Aug 14

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3304T · Avail. now

$4,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Unit 3204T · Avail. Aug 7

$5,024

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Lex.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Welcome to Arrive LEX, a luxury high-rise community in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood featuring modern, spacious floorplans with stunning lake and city views. Arrive LEX's central location provides easy access to all Chicago has to offer. We strive to make you feel right at home with a myriad of amenities and services to suit your lifestyle such as a rooftop pool with sundeck and barbecue areas, a club lounge with pool table, 24/7 concierge/door attendant, 24/7 fitness center, and garage parking. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling Arrive LEX home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive Lex have any available units?
Arrive Lex has 24 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive Lex have?
Some of Arrive Lex's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Lex currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Lex is offering the following rent specials: Live In Luxury at LEX! --- One Month Free! Lease Today!
Is Arrive Lex pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Lex is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Lex offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Lex offers parking.
Does Arrive Lex have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arrive Lex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Lex have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Lex has a pool.
Does Arrive Lex have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Lex has accessible units.
Does Arrive Lex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Lex has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arrive Lex?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St
Chicago, IL 60613
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity