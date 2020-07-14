Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Welcome to Arrive LEX, a luxury high-rise community in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood featuring modern, spacious floorplans with stunning lake and city views. Arrive LEX's central location provides easy access to all Chicago has to offer. We strive to make you feel right at home with a myriad of amenities and services to suit your lifestyle such as a rooftop pool with sundeck and barbecue areas, a club lounge with pool table, 24/7 concierge/door attendant, 24/7 fitness center, and garage parking. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling Arrive LEX home!